Jets Are Losing, but Coach Is Keeping Fans Entertained

Aaron Glenn's dance moves on the sideline have made the New York Jets coach a viral sensation on social media, and he won't be pulling his celebratory reaction from the playbook any time soon. "Here's what I do know: I'm going to always be me," a smiling Glenn said Thursday, per the AP . "Listen, these guys need someone that's going to show they believe in them and is going to show that they're proud of them when they make plays." As one example, when the Jets' Will McDonald ran for a touchdown last Sunday to put New York ahead of Tampa Bay late in the game, Glenn took off down the Jets' sideline , too, with his right arm raised before stopping and busting out into a high-stepping dance.

Some fans and media loved it. Others hated it—especially since the Jets ended up losing 29-27. Video of the dance made the rounds on social media Sunday night, though Glenn really went viral when ESPN reporter Jenna Laine synchronized the coach's dance to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" on Monday morning. The song includes the lyric: "Do you remember / The 21st night of September?" (the game was fittingly played on Sept. 21). Laine's tweet on X featuring the clip had drawn 2.7 million views as of Friday.

It has since spawned several other videos syncing Glenn's dance to other songs, including on Laine's own thread. Glenn said he hadn't seen the Earth, Wind & Fire video, but his kids showed him other clips that were circulating on social media. "I'll tell you what: If I probably didn't do that, my wife and kids would've said, 'Man, what's happening? What's going on with you?'" Glenn said. "I'm never going to be fake. I'm going to always be me. Some people like it, some people don't. It doesn't matter." As for whether a head coach should do such things, Glenn replied, "How is a head coach supposed to act? I don't know."