Gunman on Boat Kills Patrons at NC Waterfront Bar

The latest mass shooting in the US involved a shooter opening fire from a boat onto a waterfront bar in North Carolina, police say. Three people were killed and at least eight others injured Saturday night at the American Fish Company, a popular spot along the Cape Fear River in Southport, reports CNN . Police say the suspect approached the bar by water about 9:30pm, fired into the crowd, then sped away on the Intracoastal Waterway before being captured.

Roughly 30 minutes after the shooting, a US Coast Guard crew detained an individual who was spotted taking a boat out of the water at a public ramp in Oak Island about 12 miles away, per the New York Times. Officials have yet to identify the suspect or speculate about a motive, but "no known further credible threat to the public" remains, a city spokesperson said. Southport is about 30 miles south of Wilmington. The US has recorded at least 320 mass shootings—defined as incidents in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter—so far this year, according to the US Violence Archive.