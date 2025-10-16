Paltrow Blasts Biography, Calls Author a Hack

Gwyneth Paltrow has a few choice words for the unauthorized biography about her life: "sexist," "badly written," and the product of a "hack." The Oscar winner and Goop founder tells British Vogue she hasn't read Amy Odell's Gwyneth, which was published in July, but husband Brad Falchuk did and panned it. She says he told her. "It's as if somebody put in a prompt in ChatGPT and said: mine every Daily Mail article and write a biography about Gwyneth Paltrow."

Paltrow's criticism goes beyond the prose: She questions why she got Odell, a culture and fashion journalist, as her biographer while "the men get Walter Isaacson," referring to the well-known biographer of Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs, and Elon Musk, among others. Paltrow says the book, based on interviews with more than 220 sources, "totally missed everything, the truth of who I am, what my impact is." She particularly objects to the book's depiction of Goop, her wellness company, as a difficult place to work, USA Today reports.