Paltrow Blasts Biography, Calls Author a Hack

She rejects claims of toxic culture at Goop
Posted Oct 16, 2025 3:54 PM CDT
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives for the premiere of the short film "The Tiger," in Milan, northern Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

Gwyneth Paltrow has a few choice words for the unauthorized biography about her life: "sexist," "badly written," and the product of a "hack." The Oscar winner and Goop founder tells British Vogue she hasn't read Amy Odell's Gwyneth, which was published in July, but husband Brad Falchuk did and panned it. She says he told her. "It's as if somebody put in a prompt in ChatGPT and said: mine every Daily Mail article and write a biography about Gwyneth Paltrow."

  • Paltrow's criticism goes beyond the prose: She questions why she got Odell, a culture and fashion journalist, as her biographer while "the men get Walter Isaacson," referring to the well-known biographer of Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs, and Elon Musk, among others. Paltrow says the book, based on interviews with more than 220 sources, "totally missed everything, the truth of who I am, what my impact is." She particularly objects to the book's depiction of Goop, her wellness company, as a difficult place to work, USA Today reports.

  • Odell's reporting includes claims from former employees who described Goop as "one of the most difficult working environments they had ever encountered," with some citing Paltrow's "capricious, indirect leadership style" and blurred professional boundaries. One staffer allegedly told Odell they "never felt less well in my life than during my time there."
  • Paltrow dismisses the idea of a toxic culture at Goop, though she acknowledges that a few problematic employees and her own hesitation to confront issues may have contributed to some negative experiences. "We are such a good culture. We are. It's something that I am so proud of and worked so hard on," Paltrow says.

  • "Of course, I'm going to say: 'It's not a toxic culture," she says. "People can have bad work experiences anywhere," she adds. But I can guarantee if I dropped you into the Goop office in Santa Monica, you'd be like: 'What the f--- are these people talking about?' You would see really engaged, really brilliant, highly collaborative teams who are excited."
  • The biography covers Paltrow's rise from Hollywood "nepo baby" to A-lister to polarizing wellness mogul, with stops at her high-profile relationships and her Oscar win along the way.
  • People reports that in a previous statement, Odell said: "After writing an in-depth biography of Anna Wintour, I set out to find another female subject who has made a significant impact on our current culture. Writing about Gwyneth was a fascinating experience from beginning to end."

