Firefighter's Dog Starts a Fire

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, firefighter David Sasser says his dog started a fire by chewing on a lithium-ion battery—and while there was no major damage, Colton has "lost his battery privileges." Video shows Colton, a 5-year-old rescue, chewing on the rechargeable backup battery he had pulled from a counter. He broke through the seal before realizing his mistake and fleeing moments before it burst into flames, WRAL reports. "He bit into it, and you can see it, you know, he's surprised by it, and then he's like, uh oh, what did I do?" Sasser says.

Sasser says Colton pulled several items off a counter while the family was out visiting relatives. WXII reports. He says he was home within minutes of getting an alert from his home security system, and the only casualty was the rug the fire started on. "Thankfully, it pretty much fizzled out because of the rug and because we were home so quickly," he says.

Durham fire chief Robert Zoltos says that while batteries are generally safe, they can ignite if damaged, improperly stored, or thrown away with regular trash. "When you're done charging them, you have to really pay attention and unplug them," he tells WRAL. "You have to make sure you store them where they can't get broken or cracked or chewed on by a dog, and then when you're done with them, they have to be disposed of in a specific way."