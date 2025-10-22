2 Shot in ICE Traffic Stop in LA

An immigration enforcement operation in Los Angeles turned violent Tuesday when federal agents shot at an undocumented immigrant who allegedly tried to escape by ramming his vehicle into law enforcement, according to authorities. The man was injured, as was a deputy US marshal who was hit in the hand when a bullet ricocheted, NBC News reports. Witnesses tell ABC7 that the man federal agents were targeting was a TikTok streamer known as Richard LA, who regularly documents ICE raids. He was hit in the elbow, according to NBC. The officer and the undocumented immigrant were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Homeland Security said the incident occurred during a "targeted traffic enforcement stop," though specifics about the tactic used were not provided. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said federal agents were targeting an "undocumented immigrant who "previously escaped from custody" and "attempted to evade arrest yet again," the Los Angeles Times reports. She said the suspect "weaponized his vehicle and began ramming the law enforcement vehicle in an attempt to flee." McLaughlin said officers "followed their training and fired defensive shots."

"These are the consequences of conduct and rhetoric by sanctuary politicians and activists who urge illegal aliens to resist arrest," McLaughlin said. Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price's office said the man has lived in the city for decades and Price's deputy chief of staff recently awarded him a certificate of recognition for citizen reporting, the AP reports. The FBI said none of its agents were involved in the shooting and it will be handling the investigation, reports KTLA.