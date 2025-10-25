Pentagon Taps Trump Jr.- Backed Firm for Big Drone Deal

A Florida-based drone manufacturer with financial ties to Donald Trump Jr. has landed its largest Pentagon contract to date as the US military steps up efforts to boost domestic drone acquisition. The company, Unusual Machines, in which Trump Jr. holds a stake worth about $4 million, announced it will supply the Army with 3,500 drone motors and other parts, with the potential for an additional 20,000 components next year, reports the Financial Times . CEO Allan Evans described the deal as the company's biggest government order so far, though he declined to reveal how much the contract was worth.

Shares of Unusual Machines rose as much as 13% following news of the deal. Trump Jr. joined the company as an adviser in November, and his stake was disclosed shortly afterward. Company officials and a Trump Jr. spokesperson emphasized that he wasn't involved in securing the Pentagon contract and hasn't communicated with the administration on behalf of the company. The New York Times notes that Unusual Machines is also closely linked to investment bank Dominari Securities, which calls NYC's Trump Tower home and recently brought both Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump on board as paid advisers.

The contract follows recent moves by the US government to accelerate military drone procurement, including a June executive order from President Trump aimed at strengthening the domestic drone industry. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also pushed for faster production and deployment of drones, emphasizing their growing role in modern warfare. Both the Times and the Intercept note Trump Jr.'s other ties to the drone and defense industry, including his role as partner at 1789 Capital, a venture capital company led by GOP megadonor Omeed Malik that invests in defense firms. The Army hasn't commented on the Unusual Machines contract.