Newsom: 2028 Decision Could Be Years Away

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he hasn't ruled out a run for the White House—he just won't make that call until after the 2026 midterm elections. In a Sunday interview with CBS News , Newsom—one of President Trump's most vocal critics—acknowledged he'd be "lying" if he claimed not to be thinking about a presidential bid, but stressed the decision, which he said will be determined by "fate," is still years away. With his gubernatorial term ending in January 2027 due to term limits, the 58-year-old Democrat has kept his national profile high, making trips to early primary states like South Carolina and mingling with party activists. Newsom, who has spoken openly about overcoming personal challenges like dyslexia, described the mere possibility of a presidential run as "extraordinary" given his background but insisted he has no idea what the future holds.

"The idea that a guy who got 960 on his SAT, that still struggles to read scripts, that was always in the back of the classroom, the idea that you would even throw that out is, in and of itself, extraordinary," he said in response to a question about a possible presidential run. "Who the hell knows? I'm looking forward to who presents themselves in 2028 and who meets that moment. And that's the question for the American people." For now, Newsom says he's focused on Prop 50, California's ballot measure allowing Democrats to temporarily redraw congressional district lines in response to redistricting efforts in Republican-controlled states. He posted on X recently in response to Trump's vow to send federal election monitors to the state on the day the issue goes to polls, "He wants to suppress the vote. And when we win, he will falsely lay claim to fraud."