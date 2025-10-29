Newly Discovered Dr. Seuss Book Will Celebrate America

A newly discovered Dr. Seuss manuscript featuring the Cat in the Hat and celebrating the United States will be published next year, just in time for America's 250th anniversary, the AP reports. Sing the 50 United States is the first full manuscript written by Dr. Seuss—born Theodor Geisel—to be discovered since the posthumous release of What Pet Should I Get? in 2015. The new book aims to teach readers the names of the states. "To sing the 50 United States, you have to use your brain," the Cat in the Hat advises. "Massachusetts. Minnesota. Missouri and Montana. M-i-s-s-Mississippi. Maryland! Michigan and Maine!" Random House Children's Books will publish the book on June 2, 2026, with a first printing of 500,000 copies.