Blue Jays Even World Series With 6-2 Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be spending Halloween in Toronto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer off Shohei Ohtani, Shane Bieber pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays shook off their epic 18-inning loss to even the World Series with a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Addison Barger had two hits and drove in a run for the AL champion Blue Jays, who coolly rebounded from their heartbreaking late-night defeat in Game 3 with stellar work at the plate and on the mound, the AP reports.