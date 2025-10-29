Blue Jays Even World Series With 6-2 Win

Game 4 victory over Dodgers means World Series will be returning to Toronto
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 28, 2025 10:35 PM CDT
Blue Jays Bounce Back From 18-Inning Loss
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch as Shohei Ohtani warms up during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.   (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be spending Halloween in Toronto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer off Shohei Ohtani, Shane Bieber pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays shook off their epic 18-inning loss to even the World Series with a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Addison Barger had two hits and drove in a run for the AL champion Blue Jays, who coolly rebounded from their heartbreaking late-night defeat in Game 3 with stellar work at the plate and on the mound, the AP reports.

  • By sending the defending champion Dodgers to just their third loss in 14 games this postseason, the Blue Jays reclaimed homefield advantage and guaranteed the World Series trophy will be won at Rogers Centre. Game 5 is Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, with Game 6 in Toronto on Friday.
  • Ohtani redefined the concept of short rest by taking the World Series mound just over 17 hours after he reached base nine times and smashed for extra-base hits in the Dodgers' victory. Ohtani yielded six hits and four runs while pitching into the seventh inning with six strikeouts in Game 4. After Guerrero hit his majestic seventh homer of the postseason in the third, the Blue Jays added two more while chasing Ohtani during their four-run seventh inning
  • Ohtani couldn't make up for it at the plate, going 0 for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts. He was on deck when the game ended.
  • The Dodgers' two-way superstar was outpitched by Bieber, the Blue Jays newcomer who returned from Tommy John surgery in late August. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner gave up just one run in a resilient World Series debut.
  • An Orange County native with friends and family roaring for him at Dodger Stadium, Bieber issued three walks, but repeatedly got out of trouble. He stranded four runners before Mason Fluharty relieved him in the sixth and stranded two more—and the Blue Jays took control moments later with their seventh-inning rally.
  • The Toronto Star reports that celebrities in the stands included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—both wearing Dodgers hats, though Meghan lived in Toronto for seven years while filming Suits and has been seen wearing Blue Jays hats in the past.

