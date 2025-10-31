Beatles Project Picks Its Yoko

It was one of the last big casting questions for an upcoming Beatles biopic project: Who will play Yoko Ono? Now we know the answer: Anna Sawai, best known for her work on Shogun, reports USA Today . Sony Pictures also announced that White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood will play Pattie Boyd, George Harrison's first wife; and Mia McKenna-Bruce will play Maureen Starkey, Ringo Starr's first wife, per the Hollywood Reporter . Saoirse Ronan was previously cast as Linda McCartney.

"Maureen, Linda, Yoko, and Pattie are four fascinating and unique figures in their own right—and I'm thrilled that we've managed to persuade four of the most talented women working in film today to join this amazing adventure," said director Sam Mendes said in a statement. The film project, titled The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will feature interconnected stories about each member of the band. The main cast includes Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon. The four films are due for simultaneous release in April 2028.