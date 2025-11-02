Why a Harvard Doctor Is Teaching Forest Bathing

"Find a being. The being might be a tree or rock. Greet it as you would a friend. ... You might want to introduce yourself. You may want to share something with that being." If it sounds like hooey, Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank gets it. He was "somewhat skeptically" taking his first foray into forest bathing, a Japanese practice that emerged in the 1980s and has picked up steam here, too. His guide had some chops: Milbank joined a small program Harvard Medical School internist and professor Susan Abookire was leading for residents at Brigham and Women's Hospital, in a bid to cut down on stress and burnout among physicians.