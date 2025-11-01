World Series Is Going to Game 7

Dodgers beat Blue Jays 3-1 in Toronto
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 31, 2025 10:49 PM CDT
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.   (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto beat Toronto for the second time in a week, slumping Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in a three-run third inning, and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night to force the World Series to a decisive Game 7 in Toronto.

  • Yamamoto was not quite as sharp as in his Game 2 four-hitter, the first World Series complete game in a decade. He lasted six innings and allowed a third-inning RBI single by George Springer, who returned after missing two games with a right side injury, the AP reports.

  • Rookie relievers Justin Wrobleski and Roki Sasaki combined for six outs before starter Tyler Glasnow came out of the bullpen to escape a ninth-inning jam and rescue the Dodgers.
  • Glasnow needed only three pitches to do it. With runners on second and third, he got Ernie Clement to pop up his first delivery on the infield for the first out. Andrés Giménez then hit a line drive to left field that Kiké Hernández turned into a game-ending double play. Hernández caught the ball on the run in shallow left-center and fired to second base, where Miguel Rojas made a tough pick of a one-hop throw to double off Addison Barger.
  • MLB Network analyst Jon Morosi says the double play was "one of the most sudden endings to a World Series game that I can ever recall," CP24 reports.
  • Max Scherzer will start Game 7 on Saturday night for the Blue Jays. He also started the last Game 7 in the World Series, getting a no-decision when Washington won the 2019 title over Houston.

