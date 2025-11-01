World Series Is Going to Game 7

Yoshinobu Yamamoto beat Toronto for the second time in a week, slumping Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in a three-run third inning, and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night to force the World Series to a decisive Game 7 in Toronto.

Yamamoto was not quite as sharp as in his Game 2 four-hitter, the first World Series complete game in a decade. He lasted six innings and allowed a third-inning RBI single by George Springer, who returned after missing two games with a right side injury, the AP reports.