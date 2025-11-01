Considering His Rule, Dodgers to Start Ohtani on the Mound

The rule enacted to put Shohei Ohtani in front of fans as often as possible proved a complication in the Dodgers' decision on a starting pitcher in Game 7 of the World Series. Baseball logic would suggest Los Angeles start Tyler Glasnow, who would be pitching on his usual four days of rest—with the exception of a three-pitch emergency appearance on Friday night. But that would carry a risk to the Dodgers' star pitcher-hitter, the Wall Street Journal reports. If Ohtani came in as a relief pitcher and then left the mound, he could no longer bat. The "Ohtani Rule," which lets him do both jobs without penalty, only applies to the starting pitcher. That's what he'll be on Saturday night for the deciding game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Dodgers announced hours before gametime.