NBA Star's Home Targeted on Game Day

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said Sunday he and his family are safe following a break-in at his Oklahoma City-area home last week while the NBA's reigning MVP was playing a home game. "Long story short, everybody's safe, and that's all that really matters in the whole thing," Gilgeous-Alexander said Sunday, per the AP . "Everything else will come and go, but my loved ones are safe, so I'm OK. I'm happy." Police in the small enclave of Nichols Hills responded to a report of a burglary at the home around 7:45pm on Thursday, when the Thunder were playing at home against the Washington Wizards. Local news stations in Oklahoma City showed police at the home.

"The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival," police said in a statement. "While no arrests have been made, there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger." Police have not said whether anyone was home at the time of the break-in or whether anything was taken from the home. The break-in mirrored a slew of burglaries at the homes of well-known professional athletes across the US in recent months. Athletes whose homes have been burglarized include the NFL's Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow, the NBA's Luka Doncic, and the NHL's Evgeni Malkin. Law enforcement officials have previously warned sports leagues that thieves have been striking on game days when they knew the players would not be home, often smashing through rear windows.