Cops: Alabama Football Player Stabs Two Teammates

A University of Alabama at Birmingham football player stabbed two teammates Saturday morning hours before the team's game against the University of South Florida, the university said in a statement. The two wounded players were in stable condition, interim head coach Alex Mortensen said at a postgame news conference, per the AP . The teammate suspected in the stabbing was in custody, the university said.

The school did not release the names of the players involved, but Daniel Mincey, an offensive lineman who transferred to the school in May, was arrested and booked on charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder in the afternoon, according to Jefferson County Jail records. He was in custody in Birmingham and appeared to be the only UAB player who was arrested Saturday. The team's online roster lists Mincey as a 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman from Pompano Beach, Florida, who was previously at the University of Kentucky.

The stabbing occurred on campus at the Football Operations Building. Mortensen declined to share further details about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation. He added that the team decided to play to honor graduating seniors in the last home game of the season, though several players opted to sit it out because of the incident. The Blazers lost 48-18 to South Florida and fell to 3-8 on the season.