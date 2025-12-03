Feds Launch 'Catahoula Crunch' in New Orleans

Federal authorities have launched a major immigration enforcement operation in the New Orleans area, expanding President Trump's campaign beyond previous sweeps in Chicago and North Carolina. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the operation, dubbed "Catahoula Crunch," will last indefinitely and is expected to take place across a region stretching north to Baton Rouge and east into Mississippi with support from the FBI and other federal agencies, the Times-Picayune reports. Trump said Tuesday that the National Guard will also be sent to New Orleans "in a couple of weeks."

The Catahoula leopard dog is Louisiana's official state dog, the AP notes. In internal documents, officials have also referred to the operation as "Swamp Sweep." Officials say the operation will focus on detaining immigrants with serious criminal records. However, similar operations in other cities have resulted in the detention of many individuals without criminal backgrounds. In Chicago, for instance, only about 100 of the 4,000 people detained during a weeks-long sweep reportedly had criminal records. In Charlotte, 44 of 372 detainees had criminal records.

The New Orleans operation is expected to be led by Gregory Bovino, who has defended the agency's tactics, saying agents use the least amount of force necessary. Though Border Patrol has long had a presence in New Orleans, the size and scope of the operation far exceeds its typical role in the city. About 250 Border Patrol agents plan to detain at least 5,000 people, a higher figure than in the Chicago and North Carolina sweeps. "This is going to run until we get them all off the street," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, said Wednesday.

New Orleans Mayor-elect Helena Moreno tells the Times-Picayune that she is worried that people's rights will be violated. She says the city's police chief has made it clear that she wants agents to be in "identifiable uniforms," without masks. The Democrat, who will be the city's first Hispanic leader, has offered legal guidance to residents on her team's website, reports Axios. People who see immigration officers nearby are advised: "If you are a US citizen and feel safe to do so, record the activity with your phone or write down any relevant information about what you witness—ALWAYS being careful to not interfere or otherwise obstruct the operation."