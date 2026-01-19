Oscar Win Changed Her Career—but Not for the Better

Two years after landing an Oscar nomination for Frozen River, Melissa Leo took home the 2011 Academy Award for best supporting actress for her turn in The Fighter—the cherry on top of her many other accolades. Or so she thought. As Leo now tells the Guardian in an interview, "Winning an Oscar has not been good for me or my career. I didn't dream of it, I never wanted it, and I had a much better career before I won."

The 65-year-old must've wanted it a little. As Leo told Deadline in 2011, per USA Today, she personally paid to advertise herself to Oscar voters after observing that her role wasn't receiving much media attention. After the win, she expected offers to flood in, including "all these leading roles," as she told Closer in 2022. But the reality was different. "All I was offered was older, nasty women," she tells the Guardian. "I don't want to do that any more."

Looking back now, Leo says she was most delighted to meet Kirk Douglas, who presented her with the Oscar. "That was all I was thinking about" in the moment, she tells the Guardian, which might be why she accidentally cursed. "Every single actor, director and producer you recognize, is staring you in the face," she says. "I f---ing curse all the time, but you cannot curse on network television," she adds. "Thank God for the 10-second delay."