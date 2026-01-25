Hotels Are Increasingly Ditching Solid Bathroom Doors

Hotel bathrooms are going open-concept, and plenty of guests don't love the design change. That's the upshot of a Wall Street Journal piece by Katie Deighton that traces how some midprice and boutique hotels have quietly swapped solid, closing bathroom doors for frosted glass, sliding barn doors, curtains, or partial walls—features that often fail at blocking light, sound, or smells.

For cost-conscious hotel executives, traditional doors are expensive, eat up natural light, and can be a maintenance headache. Some are now asking if bathrooms need doors at all, and are experimenting with sinks and showers in the main room and toilets tucked behind glass or in nooks.

A few travelers the Journal spoke with shrugged it off; others weren't so indifferent. The Journal flags digital marketer Sadie Lowell's "Bring Back Doors" campaign, which has her emailing hotels to inquire about the bathroom door status. She's created a public list of which hotels offer only partial or zero privacy; she currently has 500 hotels in the no-door group. At the Times of London, Cathy Adams offers some advice for anyone who ends up in a door-less room: "Make full use of the loos by the lobby. That's what they're there for."