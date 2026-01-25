Travel  | 
hotel

Hotels Are Increasingly Ditching Solid Bathroom Doors

Cost-cutting designs leave some travelers perturbed
Posted Jan 25, 2026 3:15 PM CST
Hotels Are Increasingly Ditching Solid Bathroom Doors
It's getting tougher to find doors like these in hotels.   (Getty Images / towfiqu ahamed)

Hotel bathrooms are going open-concept, and plenty of guests don't love the design change. That's the upshot of a Wall Street Journal piece by Katie Deighton that traces how some midprice and boutique hotels have quietly swapped solid, closing bathroom doors for frosted glass, sliding barn doors, curtains, or partial walls—features that often fail at blocking light, sound, or smells.

For cost-conscious hotel executives, traditional doors are expensive, eat up natural light, and can be a maintenance headache. Some are now asking if bathrooms need doors at all, and are experimenting with sinks and showers in the main room and toilets tucked behind glass or in nooks.

A few travelers the Journal spoke with shrugged it off; others weren't so indifferent. The Journal flags digital marketer Sadie Lowell's "Bring Back Doors" campaign, which has her emailing hotels to inquire about the bathroom door status. She's created a public list of which hotels offer only partial or zero privacy; she currently has 500 hotels in the no-door group. At the Times of London, Cathy Adams offers some advice for anyone who ends up in a door-less room: "Make full use of the loos by the lobby. That's what they're there for."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X