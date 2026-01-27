Florida Man Accused of DUI After Driving Burning Car

Drivers on a central Florida highway got a disturbing show Friday: a car rolling down US 192 while on fire, deputies say. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Patrick Rinaldi was arrested on suspicion of DUI after witnesses reported seeing him stop his smoking vehicle, then get back behind the wheel and drive off again—even as it caught fire, WESH reports. "After driving a short distance, it stopped again, only now flames were taking over the vehicle, but Rinaldi drove away again," the agency said in a Facebook post.

By the time deputies reached the scene, Brevard County Fire Rescue crews were putting out a roadside brush fire they believe was sparked by the burning car. Investigators say Rinaldi's wife was still inside the vehicle as it burned. According to the sheriff's office, Rinaldi managed to escape and was "barely able to help his wife" get out of the flames. Deputies say Rinaldi smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words, with bloodshot and watery eyes, WFLA reports. He allegedly told them he had only one beer earlier, but a bottle of liquor was found on the car's floorboard—"which in our line of work is called a clue," the sheriff's office wrote. Rinaldi allegedly struggled with sobriety testing and refused a breath test, and was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to DUI testing, WFTV reports.