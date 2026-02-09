YouTuber Prankster Reportedly Banned From PGA Tour

YouTube provocateur Jack Doherty has become persona non grata at PGA Tour events after a stunt at the rowdiest stop on the schedule, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to the Guardian . The tour has not publicly confirmed an official ban or how long it might last, but videos from the event show officials telling the 22-year-old he would be blocked from future tournaments.

Doherty, who has built a large following with prank-heavy, confrontation-driven livestreams, was allegedly removed from TPC Scottsdale on Friday after he appeared to pay a fan to yell while golfer Mackenzie Hughes was playing from a bunker. Video captured someone yelling "jacka--" as Hughes prepared to swing. Security moved in quickly, ejecting those involved as clips of the incident spread online. "Honestly, I didn't lose much sleep over it. My caddie and the security staff were all pretty prompt to kick whoever it was out," Hughes later told the New York Times. "Then I hit my shot, and that was it. It was done quickly. I mean, it happens at this tournament sometimes."

The Phoenix Open, long known for its party-like scene and massive crowds—especially around the stadium-style 16th hole—briefly shut its gates and halted alcohol sales in 2024 because of overcrowding. In a statement following Friday's incident, a PGA Tour spokesperson praised security and law enforcement for their response and stressed that disruptive behavior will not be tolerated, citing the tour's fan code of conduct.

The Doherty episode highlights a growing tension for sports leagues as they try to maintain order in venues where every fan can instantly stream, monetize, and try to go viral with what happens in the stands. Other leagues are also wrestling with the issue, including the WNBA, where recent games have seen attention-seeking incidents such as sex toys being tossed onto the court.