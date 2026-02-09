The Seattle Seahawks were leading 9-0 against the New England Patriots at halftime at a star-studded Super Bowl 60. Celebrities have been front-and-center at the big game, from Chris Pratt and Jon Bon Jovi introducing the teams to a series of soaring pre-game performances, the AP reports. Highlights from Levi's Stadium include Blue Ivy Carter leaping in an end zone before the game and Green Day delivering a tribute to the NFL championship game's 60th anniversary. Brandi Carlile kept it sincere and simple for "America, the Beautiful," Charlie Puth made "The Star-Spangled Banner" big and soulful, and Coco Jones brought a bit of the elements of both to "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Bad Bunny's upcoming halftime performance is a highly anticipated moment to come.

San Francisco Bay Area punk-pop vets Green Day took the pre-game stage and performed a snippet of their song "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" to a parade of former Super Bowl MVPs. Local heroes Steve Young, Joe Montana, and Jerry Rice were among those who walked out during the song meant to celebrate 60 years of Super Bowls. Billie Joe Armstong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool then blasted into the harder and less sentimental stuff, including "Holiday," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," and "American Idiot." Armstrong did not censor the f-word in the lyrics of "American Idiot." The word was muted on the NBC telecast but drew loud cheers inside the stadium.

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth delivered a sweeping and soulful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." The 34-year-old from New Jersey stood at a Rhodes electric piano as he sang and was backed by a choir and horn section. His delivery felt slow and deliberate but it took him 1 minute, 56 seconds to sing, which is slightly faster than average for a Super Bowl anthem. Before that, Brandi Carlile gave an earnest acoustic rendition of "America, the Beautiful." The 44-year-old folk and country rocker wore a black suit and was backed by a violin and cello on the field at Levi Stadium. Coco Jones, a 28-year-old singer-songwriter and actor from Columbia, South Carolina, wore a white gown and was backed by a string octet as she performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a song that has become known as the unofficial Black national anthem.

Chris Pratt rocked a Seahawks jersey while attending the Super Bowl and gave a rousing introduction to the team before they ran out onto the field. On the opposite side of the field, Jon Bon Jovi delivered the Patriots' intro. Stars including Travis Scott and Jay-Z were on the sidelines ahead of the game. Jay-Z's daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, leaped in one of the end zones to take a photo. Among those sitting in suites watching the game were Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Adam Sandler. During game breaks, Bay Area rapper LaRussell is jamming alongside a choir, performing everything from rap classics such as his song "I'm From the Bay" and a rendition of Too $hort's "Blow the Whistle," along with gospel melodies. LaRussell is the first artist chosen to curate the house band at the Super Bowl.