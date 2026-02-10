Sports | 2026 Winter Olympics Hunter Hess Defends Free Speech After Trump Attack Skier affirms love for US while defending right to criticize it By Evann Gastaldo withNewser.AI Posted Feb 10, 2026 1:30 AM CST Copied FILE - Hunter Hess, of the United States, executes a trick in the halfpipe finals during the World Cup U.S. Grand Prix freestyle skiing event in Copper Mountain, Colo., Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey, File) Hunter Hess says he's ready to ski for his country—and to keep saying that country can do better, CBS News reports. The US freestyle skier and first-time Olympian clarified his views Monday after President Trump blasted him as a "real loser" for earlier remarks that he had "mixed feelings" about representing the United States at the Winter Games. In a social media post, Hess said he loves the US and sees "so much that is great about America," but added that one strength of the country is the freedom to point out when things "could be better." He said the Olympics' ability to bring people together is especially important "when so many of us are divided" and said he is eager to compete for Team USA next week. Fox News painted the statement as a "backtrack." Other American athletes in Italy expressed support for Hess while stressing that they are proud to compete for the US despite the divisions currently plaguing the country. The International Olympic Committee kept its distance from the dispute. Spokesperson Mark Adams told reporters he would not comment on statements by Trump or "any other head of state," and declined to discuss whether Hess required additional security. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it is tracking an uptick in hostile messages toward athletes and is working with law enforcement on credible threats, according to the AP. Read These Next One Bad Bunny mystery: What's with the No. 64? Ghislaine Maxwell had a behind-the-scenes role in Clinton world. An ancient wonder of the world will rise again. Dr. Oz: 'We have a solution,' and it is the measles vaccine. Report an error