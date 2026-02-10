Hunter Hess Defends Free Speech After Trump Attack

Hunter Hess says he's ready to ski for his country—and to keep saying that country can do better, CBS News reports. The US freestyle skier and first-time Olympian clarified his views Monday after President Trump blasted him as a "real loser" for earlier remarks that he had "mixed feelings" about representing the United States at the Winter Games. In a social media post, Hess said he loves the US and sees "so much that is great about America," but added that one strength of the country is the freedom to point out when things "could be better." He said the Olympics' ability to bring people together is especially important "when so many of us are divided" and said he is eager to compete for Team USA next week. Fox News painted the statement as a "backtrack."