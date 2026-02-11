Man Who Taught the Stars to Clown Is Dead at 82

Philippe Gaulier built a career tormenting would-be clowns and comedians—and they flocked to him for it. The New York Times reports that the French teacher, whose students included Sacha Baron Cohen, Emma Thompson, Rachel Weisz, and Helena Bonham Carter, died Monday at 82 from complications of a lung infection, according to his wife. After an unsuccessful early stint as a tragic actor, Gaulier trained under famed mime Jacques Lecoq before founding his own École Philippe Gaulier in 1980. His classes covered everything from Greek tragedy to Chekhov, but his legendary reputation was forged in clowning.

Gaulier became notorious for a bruising teaching style—mocking students, banging a drum when they weren't funny, and telling the Times in 2022 that unamusing pupils should "change or leave." "If you want to stay boring all your life, you will never be a clown," he added. Gaulier laid out his philosophy in his book The Tormentor, arguing that great clowning comes from finding "your idiot." It worked for Baron Cohen, who told the Times in an emailed statement that absent Gaulier, he'd be "doing something terribly sensible" for a career. "Instead, I chose comedy, entirely because he believed in me, pushed me, and armed me with techniques that still get me into trouble." Read the full obit here.