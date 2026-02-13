It Was a Lucky Friday the 13th for Cross-Country Star

Friday the 13th will be remembered as a lucky day for Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo. Norway's cross-country skiing star tied an all-time Winter Games record by winning his eighth gold medal Friday at the Milan Cortina Olympics. The 29-year-old claimed victory in the men's 10 kilometer interval-start race for his third gold at the 2026 games, the AP reports. With three races still ahead, he now shares the record with three other Norwegian athletes who have all retired: Marit Bjoergen and Bjoern Daehlie in cross-country skiing and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen in the biathlon.