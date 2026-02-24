Savannah Guthrie Says Mom 'May Already Be Gone'

It's been 24 days of "agony" for the Guthrie family, but they remain hopeful that 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie will return home alive. On Tuesday, Today host Savannah Guthrie announced a new $1 million reward in the search for her missing mother, who was taken from her Tucson home on Feb. 1, per NBC News . "Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home," she wrote on Instagram , alongside a tearful video plea. She said the family was "aching" and miss the matriarch dearly.

Savannah Guthrie acknowledged her mother "may already be gone," dancing in heaven with her parents and brother, and "with our daddy." But "we still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home," she said. "As my sister says, we are blowing on the embers of hope." The reward applies to information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery. The FBI is separately offering $100,000, with another $102,500 put forward by Tucson Crime Stoppers. Guthrie also announced the family is donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to help others coping with loss and uncertainty. (New information suggests the suspect seen in video footage made multiple visits to the home.)