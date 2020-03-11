In Email, Weinstein Said 'Jen Aniston Should Be Killed'

(Newser) – In court papers released ahead of his sentencing Wednesday, Harvey Weinstein says he is suicidal and talks about founding a hospital for other sex addicts. He also calls for Jennifer Aniston to be killed. The Aniston remark was in an email from Weinstein to his rep in Oct. 2017, weeks after a New York Times report exposed his abusive behavior toward women, Vulture reports. "Jen Aniston should be killed," Weinstein said, discussing a reporter's request for comment on allegations he had groped the Friends star. An Aniston rep says the actress "never had to reject his advances because he never made any." In another email from 2017, brother Bob Weinstein told Harvey he deserved "a lifetime achievement award for ... sheer savagery and immorality and inhumanness."

In a draft statement from Weinstein that his PR team never released, the disgraced producer laments that has "only despair. " "I have lost my family. I have daughters that will not talk to me. I have lost my wife," he writes. "I have no company. I’m alone. And I will be honest with you: I’m suicidal." The newly unsealed documents show that days after the Times story, Weinstein wrote to powerful connections including Mike Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos, and Tim Cook pleading for them to write to his company's board to support him. Weinstein faces between 5 and 29 years when he is sentenced Wednesday. His defense team argues he should get the minimum sentence because of his "remarkable accomplishments," while prosecutors say the sentence should reflect his decades of sexual misconduct, the Guardian reports. (Weinstein is being held in New York's Rikers Island jail, where his rep says he suffered a fall on Sunday morning.)

