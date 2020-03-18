(Newser) – It's not the beacon in the darkness we were expecting, but it's the beacon we've got. Blake Shelton, celebrity judge on The Voice, has apparently been thinking long and hard about how to help during the novel coronavirus outbreak, and Fox News notes the 43-year-old country star has decided on some "drastic measures." Specifically: He's bringing back one of his former hairstyles. "I have an announcement," he tweeted Tuesday morning, noting the decision he'd made with girlfriend Gwen Stefani. "With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--- like that."

story continues below

Reaction was mixed. "Omg the apocalypse is really here," one fan tweeted in astonishment. Another expressed disappointment at the news, posting, "i really believed this was an engagement announcement my heart dropped." And from one particularly famous fan: "I think this may be the cure we've been searching for!" fellow Voice judge John Legend tweeted. Last week, Rolling Stone reported Shelton had canceled the five remaining dates of his Friends and Heroes Tour with John Anderson, Trace Adkins, and the Bellamy Brothers due to the spread of COVID-19. The nixed shows in Nebraska, Colorado, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan will be put on the calendar for sometime in the spring of 2021. "Anyway it’s coming back!" Shelton said in his tweet about the mullet. "For real. Stay tuned..." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

