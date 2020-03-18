Michael Stipe: 'It's the End of the World as We Know It'

(Newser) – Michael Stipe is the latest celebrity to jump on the "coronavirus PSA" bandwagon, and his video includes possibly the most fitting song for our current moment in time: "It's the End of the World as We Know It." The REM frontman then launches into a series of tips for handling the global pandemic, including staying home and washing hands for 20 seconds every time you do have to leave for essentials, although for that latter recommendation, "don't sing happy birthday twice, it's too depressing. Find some other song."

A longer version of the PSA is available on Stipes' website, in which he says he's been "quasi self-quarantined" for several days. Bono also released his first new music since 2017—and it's a song dedicated to coronavirus victims in Italy, the Guardian reports. "Let Your Love Be Known," which includes the lyric "sing across your rooftops," can be heard here. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

