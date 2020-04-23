Rolling Stones' First New Song in Years Is a Fitting One

(Newser) – The Rolling Stones have just dropped their first original song in eight years. And Mick Jagger, for one, thinks "Living In a Ghost Town" perfectly suits these strange times. (Listen to it here.) Indeed the headline on the AP story about the song suggests it may become an "Anthem of Isolation," given lyrics like this: “I’m going nowhere/Shut up all alone/So much time to lose/Just staring at my phone.” Jagger says the band was working on new music before the lockdown began, "and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now," per the Guardian.

Keith Richards agreed, saying he and Jagger "decided this one really needed to go to work right now." Jagger says he tweaked the lyrics moderately to reflect the coronavirus strangeness, and voila. It's not clear if this means a long-awaited album of new work is imminent, but the band at least has more time to work on it since touring is on hold, notes Rolling Stone. "Obviously right now we’ve got nothing else to do but write some more songs, right?” says Richards. (Read more Rolling Stones stories.)

