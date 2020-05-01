 
Madonna Is Ready to 'Breathe in COVID-19 Air'

Singer reveals positive test for coronavirus antibodies
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted May 1, 2020 9:49 AM CDT

(Newser) – Madonna says she plans "to breathe in the COVID-19 air" after testing positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus. "Took a test the other day. And I found out that I have the antibodies," the 61-year-old singer said Thursday in a diary video shared on Instagram, per USA Today. "So tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I'm going to roll down the window, and I'm going to breathe in, I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air," she continued. "I hope the sun is shining." The CDC would not recommend you follow suit even if if you have contracted COVID-19, per People. According to the agency, there is no concrete proof that antibodies provide immunity from the disease, though that is the hope. (Madonna called the virus "the great equalizer.")

