(Newser) – He was known as Ted Buckland, the lawyer who also sang in a barbershop quartet on the aughts sitcom Scrubs. Now, a goodbye to actor Sam Lloyd, nephew of Back to the Future Star Christopher Lloyd, at the age of 56, his agent confirms to Variety. In January 2019, just weeks after Lloyd and his wife, Vanessa, welcomed their first child, Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor after experiencing recurring headaches, per Yahoo Entertainment; the cancer soon spread to other parts of his body. In addition to Lloyd's role as Buckland, the veteran actor appeared for more than 30 years on TV shows such as Desperate Housewives, Cougar Town, and Seinfeld, and in movies including Galaxy Quest and Flubber. Lloyd was also a musician, playing bass in a Beatles tribute band and performing as a member of the a cappella group the Blanks, which appeared on Scrubs.

Screenwriter Bill Lawrence, who created Scrubs, shared on Twitter a group photo featuring Lloyd. "Truly such a kind, sweet guy," Lawrence wrote. "He will be missed by so many." Scrubs co-star Zach Braff also offered his thoughts on his ex-colleague, calling Lloyd "one of the funniest actors" he'd ever worked with. "Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together," Braff wrote on Twitter. "He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy." A GoFundMe for Lloyd and his family notes, "For 13 months Sam lived life to the fullest, treasuring every moment. He saw his son, Weston, turn 1, he was able to hold his mom's hand as she took her last breath, and as Sam always loved to say, 'he made music along the way.'" Lloyd is survived by his wife and their 1-year-old son. (Read more obituary stories.)

