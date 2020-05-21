Nick Cordero's Wife: This Is 'Not How His Story Ends'

(Newser) – Little more than a week ago, Amanda Kloots was joyfully sharing that her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, had come out of his coma as he continued to battle COVID-19 complications. But on Wednesday, a tearful Kloots took to Instagram to ask for "mega prayers" for Cordero as his condition took a turn. In an Instagram story cited by USA Today and People, Kloots shared that "unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment." She said her husband, 41, had a "bad morning." She didn't detail what was going on, but on Tuesday night, she had shared with followers that after a "rocky night" with his oxygen levels dropping, doctors performed a lung scraping procedure to clear infection from his left lung.

She had previously shared that his right lung was clear, but his left lung continued to be problematic, though she said Monday that doctors were pulling "less secretions" from it; he's still on a ventilator due to the lung infection. "This infection that is leftover from when he went into septic shock the last time is still in his lungs and just kind of sitting there," she said at the time. On Wednesday, an emotional Kloots continued, "I know that this virus is not gonna get him down. That's not how his story ends. So, just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. " Cordero, who was initially hospitalized in late March with coronavirus, has since tested negative, but he has battled a host of complications including an amputated leg due to blood clots, mini-strokes, and the need for a temporary pacemaker and kidney dialysis. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

