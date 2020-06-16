Celebrity to Pay College Tab for the Children of Rayshard Brooks

(Newser) – Tyler Perry "wanted to do something to help" the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot to death Friday night by a police officer in Atlanta. A lawyer for the family announced part of Perry's generosity Monday during the family's press conference. "We do want to acknowledge and thank Tyler Perry, who we spoke with (and) who will be taking care of the funeral for the family," Chris Stewart said. The media mogul is covering another expense as well, People reports. Perry has offered to pay for the college educations of the four children of Brooks and his wife, Tomika Miller: Dream, 1; Memory, 2; Blessing, 8; and Mekai, 13. Perry lives and works in Atlanta, where he operates Tyler Perry Studios, per CBS.

Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather paid for the funeral of George Floyd, the black man killed last month by a white Minneapolis police officer, and Kanye West started a college savings fund for Floyd's daughter, Gianna. During the press conference Monday, Miller talked about her girls' loss, per USA Today. "I can never tell my daughter 'Oh, he's coming to take you skating or swimming lessons,'" Miller said. “It's going to be a long time before I heal. It's going to be a long time before this family heals." (Brooks' wife says she's dreading her husband's funeral.)

