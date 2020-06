(Newser) – Comedian DL Hughley collapsed on stage during a Nashville show on Friday night, and a day later he revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Fox News reports the 57-year-old "suddenly struggled to speak before going limp" in front of the sold-out crowd; his manager ran toward him and managed to stop him from toppling off his seat. In a Twitter video posted Saturday, Hughley explained he was asymptomatic and "blown away" by his diagnosis.

He noted that "in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your a-- pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested." The Tennessean reports Hughley had been slated to perform two more shows at Zanies on Sunday, but they have been canceled. He says he'll be quarantining in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. (Read more D.L. Hughley stories.)