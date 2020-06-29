Netflix Is Making a Series on Kaepernick's Early Life

(Newser) – A new Netflix series will look at the experiences that made civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick the man he is today. The six-part Netflix series Colin in Black & White will focus on the NFL quarterback's high school years and his life as an African-American child adopted by a white family, Variety reports. "Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick says, per the Hollywood Reporter. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

story continues below

Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, has teamed up with filmmaker Ava DuVernay. "With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay says. "Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix." The young Kaepernick will be played by an actor, while Kaepernick himself will narrate the series. Kaepernick, DuVernay, and screenwriter Michael Starrbury will be executive producers. (Read more Colin Kaepernick stories.)

