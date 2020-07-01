36% of the Academy's 819 New Invitees Are POC

(Newser) – Cynthia Erivo, John David Washington, Eva Longoria, Zendaya and Awkwafina are among the 819 people who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization that puts on the Oscars announced the new invitees Tuesday, the AP reports. If they accept, which most do, those in the new class will have voting privileges at this year’s Oscars. The massive 2020 list includes a diverse swath of people from all sectors of the industry, from acting to publicity to costume design. Invited actors include Ana De Armas (Knives Out), Brian Tyree Henry (If Beale Street Could Talk), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) and Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians). Directors like Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Ari Aster (Midsommar), Terence Davies (The House of Mirth) and Matthew Vaughn (Layer Cake) are also on the list.

A handful of actors from this year’s best picture winner Parasite, including Jang Hye-Jin, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Park So-Dam and Lee Jung-Eun, were also invited to join. The Academy said that 49% of the new invitees are international and represent some 68 countries. Diversifying its ranks continues to be a main focus for the film academy, which film in 2016 committed to doubling its female and minority membership by 2020. It has since surpassed those goals and continues to infuse membership classes with both women and people from underrepresented communities. Women make up 45% of the 2020 class and people of color comprise 36% of the total of invitees this year. The academy has also announced a new five-year plan that includes implementing inclusion standards for nominees.