Zach Braff Shares His Last Text From Nick Cordero

(Newser) – Nick Cordero was unconscious for most of the more than three months he was hospitalized with COVID-19—but the Broadway star was able to send a final message to longtime friend Zach Braff, US Weekly reports. "The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis," Braff said in an Instagram post after the 41-year-old died on Sunday. "I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power."

"I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart," Braff said. The Canadian actor was hospitalized in late March at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. After he was diagnosed with COVID-19, he suffered complications including septic shock and had his right leg amputated in April. Hamilton co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was among many other stars who praised Cordero and offered condolences to his wife, Amanda Kloots, on Sunday, Page Six reports. "Devastating. What a loss, what a light," Miranda tweeted. "Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

