Christopher Walken Has a Surprising Confession

77-year-old actor says he's never sent a text or email
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 16, 2020 11:35 AM CST

(Newser) – Christopher Walken says he doesn't have any moral or philosophical objections to modern communications technology—he just doesn't use it. The 77-year-old actor told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Monday that he has never owned a computer or sent an email or text message. "Somebody had to come and set this up because I don't have a cellphone or a computer," said Walken, who was appearing via Zoom. Technology "just passed me by," Walken said, per the Hollywood Reporter. "And I never got involved in it because it would be strange to have any 10-year-old be much better at it than I am."

"I just got to it too late," said Walken, who was on the show to discuss new movie Wild Mountain Thyme. He said a cellphone to him is like a watch, because "if you need one, somebody else has got it," People reports. "Sometimes on a movie they'll give me a cellphone, but it's more so that they can find me [like] a tracking collar," he said. "If I want to use it, somebody has to dial it for me, that kind of thing." (Sen. Lindsey Graham is also among the estimated 9% of Americans who've never sent an email.)

