(Newser) – Jeremy Bulloch, the English actor who first donned a helmet, cape, and jetpack to play Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, died Thursday. Bulloch died at a London hospital from health complications after years of living with Parkinson’s disease, his agents at Brown, Simcocks & Andrews said in a statement. He was 75. As the Mandalorian bounty hunter Boba Fett, Bulloch made off with a frozen-in-carbonite Han Solo in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, then zoomed around the desert of Tatooine in a jet pack in 1983's Return of the Jedi. "Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy,” tweeted Billy Dee Williams, whose Lando Calrissian appeared in key scenes with Bulloch in the films.

"A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him," tweeted Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill. Born in Leicester, England, Bulloch began acting in commercials as a teenager and had more than 100 credits in a career spent mostly in British television, with small roles on shows including Dr. Who. Boba Fett had just a few minutes of screen time, though important ones, between the two movies, and speaks just four lines of dialogue, which were performed by another actor. But Boba Fett quickly became a cult favorite and eventually would emerge as one of the most beloved figures in the Star Wars galaxy, inspiring characters and plotlines in other Star Wars properties, most notably The Mandalorian on Disney+.