Model Couldn't Go On: Family

(Newser) – The death of British supermodel Stella Tennant last month, was suicide, her family said. She was found dead in Scotland on Dec. 22, and her family didn't give a cause of death at the time. Relatives said they wanted their announcement now to increase awareness of mental health issues, Fox News reports. "Stella had been unwell for some time," a statement said. "So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her." Tennant was 50. "She was a beautiful soul," her family said.

story continues below

Tennant became a model after training as a sculptor and graduating from art school. She was in demand, landing magazine covers and working for Chanel and Versace, per the Guardian. Tennant married, moved to an 18-century house in Scotland and had four children but remained active in modeling, opening the Valentino couture show a year ago. After Tennant died, model Linda Evangelista posted a photo of the two, saying it was taken at Tennant's second job. "That was the day I found out I wasn't cool," Evangelista said. "I had just met the coolest person I would ever meet." (Read more obituary stories.)

