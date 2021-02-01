Positive Beverage Dumps Real Housewives' Kelly Dodd

(Newser) – Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd lost an endorsement deal after the reality star publicized some controversial views on COVID-19. Positive Beverage, an electrolyte and vitamin drink brand, announced Sunday it had dropped Dodd after it became clear her "stance is no longer congruent with our core values," per TMZ. The day prior, Dodd had posted videos of herself with friends drinking at a Newport Beach restaurant soon after California Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted restrictions on outdoor dining; some in the maskless group could be heard cheering, "superspreaders!" She later defended herself in an Instagram story, claiming, "We all got the vaccine and we don’t have it, so there’s nothing to spread."

The gossip site notes it wasn't the first time Dodd made controversial comments about the coronavirus pandemic, and Positive Beverage's founder and CEO confirms to Us Weekly that it was those opinions that ultimately got Dodd booted as a brand ambassador. "I’m glad I could help put Positive Beverage on the map and wish them well," Dodd tweeted Sunday. It's not the reality star's only recent bit of controversy: On the recent RHOC season 15 reunion show, Dodd claimed to be Black, and Page Six reports that Dodd's stepdaughter, Veronica Leventhal (daughter of Dodd's husband, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal), appeared to call her out on Instagram, though she never used Dodd's name. "I don’t think you can experience the privileges of whiteness and then turn around and deny that those privileges exist," Leventhal said. (Read more coronavirus stories.)