Parole Board Rejects Bill Cosby Request

(Newser) – Bill Cosby has refused to enter a treatment program for sex offenders—and the Pennsylvania State Parole Board has refused to grant him parole. The 83-year-old is serving a three-to-10-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault and would have become eligible for parole on September 25, but his request was denied earlier this month, USA Today reports. The board cited his refusal to take part in a therapy program "for sex offenders and violence prevention" and his failure to develop a "parole release plan." Cosby also received a negative recommendation from the Department of Corrections, though the reason for it was not disclosed.

Parole board spokewoman Laura Treaster says Cosby will not be considered for parole again unless he completes the program for sexually violent predators and maintains a clear conduct record, the Guardian reports. Cosby said in 2019 that he will never show remorse and expects to serve the full sentence. "We knew he was going to be rejected," Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says. "He called me and told me that if he didn’t take the course, he would be denied." Cosby has "vehemently proclaimed his innocence," Wyatt says. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard Cosby's appeal in December but has yet to issue a ruling. (Read more Bill Cosby stories.)