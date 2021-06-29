(Newser) – Late Late Show host James Corden has vowed to reform his occasional "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment, but that's not enough for critics who call it racist. Some 46,000 people have signed a Change.org petition demanding a public apology, a donation to Asian American organizations, and the removal of traditional Asian foods from the segment, in which celebrities are forced to answer a tough question or else feast on foods from bull penis to pig blood curd. Kim Saira, the Filipina Chinese woman who started the petition, says she was upset to hear Corden describe balut, a hard-boiled fertilized duck egg eaten from the shell, as gross. The dish is "very specific to Filipino culture" and he was "making fun of it," Saira tells Today. Her petition notes many of the foods featured, including century-old eggs and chicken feet, are "often regularly eaten by Asian people."

story continues below

"Not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism," the petition adds, noting "so many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods." It was followed by a Thursday protest in Los Angeles, attended by 60 people, per the Los Angeles Times, though Corden had agreed to avoid offending foods more than a week prior. "We don't want to make the show to upset anybody," he said in a June 16 interview with Howard Stern, adding, "It's not for us to determine whether somebody's upset or hurt about something." Saira suggests that "non-apology" has contributed to daily hate and death threats she's receiving online, per TMZ and the New York Post. She says she's holding out for an on-air apology that addresses the segment's "cultural insensitivities," per the Times. (Read more James Corden stories.)