(Newser) – Tennis star Naomi Osaka was one of 20 or so "Sheros"—read: female heroes—gifted a Barbie doll in their own likeness in 2019. The public was apparently eager for a Barbie of the world's highest-paid female athlete, too, as a new doll of Osaka sold out within hours of its launch on Monday. "I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything," the four-time Grand Slam winner said in a Monday tweet announcing the collaboration with Mattel. The posable doll, designed by Carlyle Nuera, features Osaka's "curly hair and beauty marks," as well as a re-creation of the Nike tennis outfit she wore at the 2020 Australian Open, complete with a Nike visor and shoes and a Yonex tennis racket, per Mashable.

The doll is part of the Barbie Role Models doll line, which also includes dolls of fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, gymnast Aly Raisman, and Canadian ice skater Tessa Virtue. "Obviously Naomi's athletic skill is unmatched," Nuera said in a statement. "But what I personally admire the most about Naomi Osaka is how she uses her platform, the spotlight on her and her voice, to raise awareness about social justice." CNN notes the 23-year-old Osaka often speaks about mental health, human rights, and racial injustice. The $29.99 doll, which comes with a display stand, sold out Monday, despite a limit of two dolls per customer. Anyone interested in a doll of their own can ask to be notified when it's back in stock. (Barbie sales have spiked during the pandemic.)