Grad Charged After Hitler Quote Turns Up in Yearbook

(Newser) – A recent high school graduate has been charged with two counts of third-degree computer crime after some offensive quotes turned up in the yearbook. Two students at Glastonbury High School in Connecticut found very different quotes on their pages than the ones they’d chosen. One, with references to drugs, mentioned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The other, quoting Hitler, was attributed to George Floyd, the Journal Inquirer reports. Hollister Tryon, 18, was arrested last week. Police say he gained access to the database where yearbook content was stored, the New York Times reports.

Tryon reportedly told authorities he chose which students' quotes to change at random, but one of the kids' moms said it felt like a personal attack and said she was glad Hollister will face some consequences. Mary LaChance, whose son’s quote was replaced with the Hitler quote ("It is a quite special secret pleasure how the people around us fail to realize what is really happening to them") said she thought Tryon was trying to get her son in trouble. The school had the yearbooks rebound with the pages replaced. Each count Tryon faces is punishable by up to five years in prison. (Read more weird crimes stories.)