Moneyball Author Opens Up About Overwhelming Grief

Months after losing his 19-year-old daughter in a car crash, Michael Lewis is exhausted by grief. The Moneyball author opened up to writer and podcaster Andrew Sullivan on The Dischcast on Friday about coping with the sudden, unexplained loss, SFGate reports. "I've been asking myself why do I feel so depleted," Lewis said, "and I think it's because I think your mind maps a kind of reality at any given time and you kind of have an imagined future, and that child is in that future," he said. Dixie Lewis, the second of three kids Lewis has with his wife, Tabitha Soren, died in May when the car driven by her boyfriend crossed over into oncoming traffic and was struck by a truck.

"Nobody was drunk. … No one knows why they crossed a yellow line and went straight into a truck," said Lewis, who was on the podcast to promote his new book, The Premonition, California News Times reports. It's a work of fiction placed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The book includes a description of grief that Lewis says he only now fully understands. He says that for himself and his wife, grief is part of who they are now. But he's also making lists with his older daughter, Quinn, of things that make them feel better. "The lists are getting longer," he said.