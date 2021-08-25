One of R. Kelly's Former 'Girlfriends' Testifies

(Newser) – One of R. Kelly's accusers testified Tuesday that when she sat down with Gayle King in 2019 and defended the R&B singer, she was not being truthful. The woman, who is testifying in the New York case anonymously despite having been named in the King interview, says Kelly was there while she was interviewed and made it clear she should back him up in his insistence that he never sexually abused underage girls. She said at the time she claimed to have been in a loving, live-in relationship with Kelly, but she was actually "brainwashed" and now considers the relationship abusive, CBS News reports. She is one of six witnesses complaining against Kelly in the trial, Yahoo News reports.

She says Kelly first coerced her into sex in 2015, when she was 17 and wanted his help with her music, and later confined her, beat her, forced her to have sex with another man while he filmed, gave her herpes, and forced her to have an abortion after he impregnated her. She says she and other live-in girlfriends had to abide by strict rules, including referring to Kelly as "Daddy," CNN reports. Kelly's defense team presented letters she wrote Kelly after leaving his home claiming she still loved him, as well as a recorded conversation she had with her father shortly before cutting off contact with Kelly in January 2020 in which she vehemently denied that Kelly had kidnapped her or held her against her will. Another accuser, who says she was 16 when the abuse started in 2009, testified last week. Kelly also faces criminal charges in Minnesota and Illinois. (Read more R. Kelly stories.)