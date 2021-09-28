Hitchhiking Brian Laundrie Got 'Agitated' Near Van

(Newser) – One of the women who claims to have picked up Brian Laundrie while he hitchhiked in Wyoming in late August says he started acting weird as they got close to the van he'd been traveling in with Gabby Petito, who was found dead in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area weeks later. Authorities believe she died between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30. It was Aug. 29, two days after Petito was last seen, when Norma Jean Jalovec picked him up, she tells People. As they approached the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area and she asked if he'd like her to take him all the way to it, he got "agitated" and "antsy," she says. "He was like, 'No, no, no, no, no. This is fine.' He said, 'Just let me out here. You can let me out here,'" and got out of the passenger seat as she slowed the car.

She found it strange, she says, because it was 6:40pm and he'd have to walk several miles to the van. Jalovec, who has spoken to the FBI, thinks she may have been the last person to see him before he returned to Florida, with the van but without Petito, Sept. 1. More of the latest headlines on Laundrie, a person of interest in the Petito case who remains missing: