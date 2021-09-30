(Newser) – Britney Spears fans gathered outside a Los Angeles court cheered Wednesday when a judge ended father Jamie Spears' 13-year control of her financial affairs, calling the conservatorship a "toxic environment." It was a move the singer had long pushed for, but Jamie Spears claimed it was really a "loss for Britney," ABC News reports. In a statement issued through attorney Vivian Thoreen, Jamie Spears said he loves his daughter "unconditionally" and has always "tried to do what is in her best interests." He said he helped "revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children," while "biting his tongue" and not responding to "false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks."

Jamie Spears said the court was wrong to suspend him from the conservatorship and appoint a stranger in his place. He said the move would "extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier." The outcome, he said, is "disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney." Certified public accountant John Zabel was appointed temporary conservator of Britney Spears' $60 million estate at the request of her attorney, Matt Rosengart.

In a court filing last week, Britney Spears asked for the conservatorship to be terminated, but she made it clear that her first priority was to have her father removed from his role. According to TMZ, Rosengart wants time to review the books to make sure assets weren't misappropriated. The next hearing in the case is Nov. 12, when the conservatorship could be ended altogether. A source tells Page Six that Britney Spears "burst into tears" when she heard the judge's decision Wednesday: "She's in shock and at a loss for words but literally jumping for joy. She hasn't felt joy like this in 13 years." (Read more Britney Spears stories.)