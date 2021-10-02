(Newser) – "Having the time of my life here!" Britney Spears wrote on Instagram Thursday from an undisclosed tropical location, just one day after a Los Angeles judge replaced her dad, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate. But that wasn't Spears' only post—the 39-year-old singer also put up a series of topless pics of herself and even full nudes, with carefully placed cartoon flowers, or her own hands, over select body parts, reports Glamour. "Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody," Spears wrote in her post, which showed pictures of her in various poses in front of a hot tub and on the beach.

And Spears had big support, via more than 3.4 million likes from fans. Among those commenting on the photos: fiance Sam Asghari, who put up a laugh emoji and the hashtag #freethenipple. Another big name weighing in was Paris Hilton, who noted, "Love seeing you so happy and free! You deserve it!" In another Thursday post, a video shows a boat cruising in teal waters, as a voice believed to be Asghari's says, "Baby, we bought you [an] island. We're pulling up to it right now." To which a voice that sounds like Spears replies, "Aw, you shouldn't have." The two then giggle.

Meanwhile, fans longing for a newly liberated Spears to take the stage again may be in for some disappointment. Sources said to be close to the performer tell TMZ that she's not in the mindset to perform right now, with some believing she may never be again. Instead, at least for now, she's said to be prioritizing enjoying her engagement to Asghari. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)